Man killed after county line shootout with deputies

A man was shot and killed near the Fayette-Coweta line by officers Monday night after he stole a car, conducted a home invasion and, after crashing another stolen vehicle, opened fire on officers.

On Monday at 10 p.m., deputies responded to a Coweta County 911 call of a stolen car that hit the guardrail on the interstate. The subject exited the stolen car and left the area before the Coweta deputies could locate him.

A short distance from the abandoned stolen car, the subject conducted a home invasion in Tyrone looking for a vehicle.

“The subject was confronted by the homeowner, and the homeowner shot at the subject,” GBI spokeswoman Nelly Miles told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The subject got away with the homeowner’s vehicle, and Fayette County deputies initiated a chase. Coweta deputies and Georgia State Patrol set up a roadblock at the Fayette-Coweta line where the subject wrecked the vehicle at Collinsworth and Goodlin roads.

“We were a part of the chase as soon as he stole the vehicle,” said Fayette County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Allen Stevens.

The subject exited the vehicle with a weapon and shot at officers. The officers returned fire and the subject died as a result of his injuries. As of press time Tuesday, his name has not yet been released. An autopsy is scheduled to be conducted at the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Medical Examiner’s Office Tuesday. No officers were injured during this incident.

The GBI will continue its independent investigation to determine what occurred during the incident. When the investigation is complete, it will be turned over to the Fayette County District Attorney’s Office for review.

