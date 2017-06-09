Martin “Marty” Edward Mundok, 65, of Jonesboro Georgia, went on to rest at his Heavenly home on June 5, 2017. He was born in Johnstown, Pennsylvania on December 2, 1951 to the late Frank and Eileen Mundok. Marty left Pennsylvania to pursue his dream of becoming a United States Marine and soon after joining married his sweetheart and life-long best friend, Mary, in 1970. In 1989, he began his journey as a fireman with the City of Fayetteville, where he proudly served the community for 28 years until retiring as Fire Marshall in January of 2017. Marty was a beloved husband, father, and most proudly, “Pa-Pa.” He was a standing member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church and a devoted friend to those who knew him. He was a kind and faithful man that gave of his heart to those in need.

Marty was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Frank Mundok, Jr.; and his sister, Carol McMillan. He is survived by his wife, Mary K. Mundok; his children, Katie and Bill Sumner, Matthew and Brittany Mundok, and Megan and Ross Clark; his grandchildren, Clay Sumner, Charlie Sumner, Gabriel Mundok, Cooper Sumner, Taylor Mundok, Elijah Mundok and Emma Clark; his brother, James Mundok; and his sister, Eileen Mundok and several nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, June 13, 2017 at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 7102 Mt. Zion Boulevard, Jonesboro, GA, with Pastor Chris Reynolds officiating. An inurnment service will follow the service at Camp Memorial Park, Fayetteville. The family will receive friends from 5:00-8:00 PM on Monday evening, June 12, 2017 at Mowell Funeral Home, Fayetteville and from 1:00-2:00 PM prior to the service at the church.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make donations to a memorial fund in memory of Marty can do so by contacting the Southern Federal Credit Union in Fayetteville, GA or to Mt. Zion Baptist Church, http://mzbc.org/ in his memory.

Carl J. Mowell & Son Funeral Home, Fayetteville – www.mowellfuneralhome.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Comments

comments