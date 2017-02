Mrs. Mary Dews, 107, of Fayetteville passed away Friday, February 17, 2017. Mrs. Dews was born in Charleston, West Virginia on August 23, 1909. Her service will be held on Wed, Feb 22 at 6pm, New Vision Church, 479 Inman Rd, Fayetteville 30215. Interment will take place in Charleston on Sat, Feb 25. Her care entrusted to HOPE Funeral Home, 165 Carnegie Pl, Fayetteville, 770-461-9222.

