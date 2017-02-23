Mary (Dot) Knowles Stanley, 88, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, February 22, 2017. She was born on December 15, 1928 in Fayette County to the late May Lillie Harris and James Edward Knowles. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and affectionately known to many as “Mama Dot.”

Dot is preceded in death by her loving husband, Walter; sister, Louise; brothers, Edward, Marvin, Ruben, Harold and Gene. She is survived by her sons, Doug and Brenda Stanley, Rick and Carolyn Stanley and Anthony and Darlene Stanley, all of Fayetteville; her grandchildren, Kimberly (Mark) Watson, Brandon (Stephenee) Stanley, Christopher (Jennifer) Stanley, Matt Stanley, Amber Stanley; her great-grandchildren, Jordan Watson, Stephen (Anna) Stanley, Caleb Stanley, Chandler Stanley, Maggie Stanley and Ellie Stanley; her sisters, Betty Coker, Joan Wilson, Joyce (Doug) Jones; her brothers, Leon (Charlotte) Knowles and Larry (Marie) Knowles; her sister-in-law, Helen Knowles; and many nieces and nephews.

The funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, February 25, 2017 at Mowell Funeral Home, Fayetteville Chapel, with Rev. Brandon Stanley officiating. Interment will follow at Camp Memorial Park, Fayetteville. The family will receive friends from 12:00-1:45 PM prior to the service.

Carl J. Mowell & Son Funeral Home, Fayetteville – www.mowellfuneralhome.com

