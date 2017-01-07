Maxwell sworn in as Commissioner, elected Chairman

It was quite the night for Eric Maxwell at Thursday night’s Fayette County Board of Commissioners meeting. After being sworn in as a Commissioner, Maxwell was later elected as Board Chairman for 2017.

Maxwell bested David Barlow in the May Primary and then beat Democrat challenger Pam Reid in November for Post 1. Maxwell pledged to work to win over the whole county by the time he comes up for reelection.

“I know not everybody voted for me, but I hope next time everybody does,” said Maxwell. “I’m going to try to do everything I can to earn your vote if you didn’t vote for me.”

Maxwell previously served as a County Commissioner from 2007 to 2010.

“I’ve been wanting to say this for a while…I’m back!” said Maxwell to the applause of his supporters.

Charles Oddo and Randy Ognio were sworn in again as well after winning their reelection bids. Oddo won in the new at-large district.

“I’m very, very honored to be here again four years later,” said Oddo, who called it humbling to have support to win a five-man race with no runoff needed. “It’s a privilege to be elected in the first county-wide district.”

The highly-anticipated vote for Board Chairman followed, with uncertainty as to whether Oddo would be chosen for a third straight year. Steve Brown nominated Maxwell, Charles Rousseau nominated Charles Oddo, and Oddo nominated Ognio. Brown himself joked, “I don’t want it.”

Maxwell would win election 3-2, Oddo and Ognio opposed.

“I really appreciate the honor to be in this position to serve as Chairman,” said Maxwell.

Ognio would be unanimously selected for another team as Vice-Chairman.

The remainder of the night’s business formalized three appointments. Commissioner Charles Rousseau was selected for a spot on the Board of Health, and John Culbreth and Brian Haren were both reappointed to the Fayette County Planning Commission.

“We always have a great group of candidates. It’s hard to tell somebody no,” said Commissioner Randy Ognio. “We appreciate all of the applicants.”

