Longtime Fayette County native, Mrs. Maynard Griggs Brown, passed away on Monday, March 6, 2017 at Southwest Christian Care in Union City, GA at the age of 108. She was born on February 7, 1909 in Fayette County and has resided there her entire life.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond J. Brown; and sons, Sherol, Busey, and Jethy Brown. She is survived by daughter, Sandra Duncan (Buddy); son, Therol Brown (Judy), both of Fayetteville; grandchildren, Chris Mote (Glenice); Kevin Mote, both of Newnan; and Susie Kocsis (Paul) of Fayetteville; great-grandchildren, Lily and Paul Kocsis, Jr. of Fayetteville.

Maynard was a pillar of strength for her family and many friends in Fayette County, and particularly to the Ebenezer Community in West Fayette County. She truly loved Fayette County and its people as she touched so many lives as an Educator in the Fayette County School System where she taught for almost forty-five years. She actually taught some families for three generations. In 1935, the School System was broke and could not pay its teachers. The School Superintendent at the time, Mr. Ferrol A. Sams, Sr., asked all 38 of the teachers to please continue to teach and promised them that when times became “good” again, he would try his best to make it up to them. Accordingly, Maynard, along with 36 other Teachers, taught for two months without a salary. One teacher resigned and went to work at Kessler’s Department Store in downtown Atlanta. Maynard`s salary at the time was $47.50 per month. When asked many years later if Mr. Sams actually made it up to them, her reply was, “Yes, he certainly did! He was an honest man and a real good School Superintendent!”

Maynard was the oldest Alumnus of both the University of West Georgia where she obtained her Three Year Teaching Certificate, Carrollton and of the University of North Georgia in Dahlonega where she obtained her Bachelor of Arts Degree in Education.

At the encouragement of her children, she reluctantly retired in 1974 so that she could spend some quality time with her Mother, “Pippy”, and fortunately they did just that by quilting, gardening, fishing, canning, and freezing vegetables. Maynard also enjoyed oil painting and ceramics during her retirement years. However, her first priority and commitment was undoubtedly raising and providing for her children. She was truly a very generous and loving Mother and anyone who knew her can certainly attest to that! After her kids were grown, she focused on her grandchildren and nurtured them just like she did her children. Then, came the great-grandchildren, Lily and Paul, Jr. who she simply adored. At the ripe age of 89 she insisted that Lily not be placed in daycare but instead, would stay with her. She kept her every single day until Lily started kindergarten. They had their daily routine consisting of breakfast, lessons, recess, and TV time where they both enthusiastically watched Teletubbies and Clifford, The Big Red Dog on a daily basis. Maynard said that if God would just let her live long enough to see Lily get on the School Bus her first day of school, she would be “ready to go”! Well, she watched Lily get on the bus and was there for her high school graduation. Lily currently attends Auburn University. She also later kept Paul Jr., on many occasions.

Prior to her death, Maynard was the oldest living member of Ebenezer United Methodist Church where for many, many years she actively participated in all church events. She proved to be an excellent leader by becoming the first female Sunday School Superintendent, the first female Church Chairman, and the first female to serve as the Church’s Representative on the North Georgia Methodist Church Conference. She also served as President of the Church’s Women’s Missionary Society (WMS).

At her 100th Birthday, her family arranged to have her birthday party at the Whitewater Creek Country Club and they expected, at most, about 300 guests to drop in between 4:00-6:00 PM. Well, the crowd got there early and Maynard stood up and greeted almost 1,000 friends, catching up with their latest news! She finally went home at around 9:00 PM that night! Many friends, however, were not able to stand in the long line, so they visited her at her home for the next several days! Her family doctor and treasured friend, Dr. Ferrol A. Sams, Jr. stated that if anyone doubted how many friends Maynard had, all they had to do was look at the crowd who attended her 100th birthday party!

Maynard will certainly be missed by her family and many friends, but her children, Sandra and Therol, were indeed extremely fortunate to have had her for so many years. In addition to the family, Maynard would want us to recognize several of her closest friends for many, many years: Mrs. Evelyn Duke; Mr. & Mrs. Donald Pope; Mr. Dean Pope; Ms. Patti McAfee; the Howard Durham Family (who were her next door neighbors, fishing partner, and lifelong friends); and Mrs. Allice Mallory who visited Maynard every single day for the past several years! The family would also like to express its deepest appreciation to the entire staff at Southwest Christian Care for the paramount care and attention that they rendered during Maynard’s last days! Nowhere could receive better care than they provided!

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, March 9, 2017 at Fayetteville First United Methodist Church, 175 E. Lanier Ave., Fayetteville, GA, with Rev. Sandra Finley and Rev. Robert Lyons officiating. The body will lie in State one hour prior to her service. Interment to be at Ebenezer United Methodist Church Cemetery, Ebenezer Church Road, Fayetteville, GA. The family will receive friends from 5:00-8:00 PM on Wednesday, March 8, 2017 at Mowell Funeral Home, 180 N. Jeff Davis Drive, Fayetteville, GA. Having loved flowers for her entire life, Maynard would certainly appreciate flowers upon her death. However, the family respectively requests that donations in her memory be made to Southwest Christian Care, 7225 Lester Rd., Union City, GA 30291, or online at www.swchristiancare.org.

