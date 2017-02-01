McDonald’s employees robbed at gunpoint

Two McDonald’s employees were robbed at gunpoint late Sunday after closing, and the suspects have not yet been caught.

At 11:47 p.m. Sunday, three black males approached two McDonald’s employees at the McDonald’s restaurant on South Glynn St. after the store had locked up and demanded entry into in the restaurant, according to Fayetteville Police Department Lt. Mike Whitlow.

The employees were unable to unlock the door, so one of the suspects shot at the glass door and kicked the door in. The suspects took the employees to the safe inside the restaurant, but the employees were not able to open the safe. The suspects fled the scene without any money, leaving the two employees with minor injuries.

One of the employees placed a call to 911, and an officer happened to be right across the street. The officer followed the suspects, who escaped in their blue 2013 Hyundai Sonata and wrecked on Hwy. 92. The suspects then ran into the woods.

Fayetteville Police, Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, and Peachtree City Police set up a perimeter. Whitlow said he believes the suspects caught a ride in another car, since the K-9 trackers stopped at the road.

Whitlow said robberies like these have been common as of late. He encourages businesses to update surveillance systems so that if another robbery occurs, it will be easier to find the suspects.

“Any business in 2017 needs to have the most updated surveillance video equipment they can possibly have,” said Fayetteville Police Department Lt. Mike Whitlow said.

One of the three suspects was identified as wearing black pants, black shoes, a gray hoodie, and sporting a short, bushy beard.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact the Fayetteville Police Department at (770) 461-4441.

