Beloved Fayetteville, GA resident Mir H. Abdi , 78, affectionately called “Dr. Mike” or aka “Doc,” has entered into paradise on March 18, 2017.

He was a medical doctor, professor, and advocate for social issues. “Doc” viewed death as a transition from one state of being to another, and per his final wishes, he will be cremated and his ashes will be buried at sea. A Day of Respect will be held on Saturday, April 1, 2017 from 10 am – 12 noon at Williamson Mortuary and Crematory located at 1410 Highway 138 Riverdale, Georgia 30296.

Memorial donations may be payable to the Estate of Mir H. Abdi and mailed to Williamson Mortuary and Crematory Attn: The Estate of Mir H. Abdi. Williamson Mortuary and Crematory, was in charge.

