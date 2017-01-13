Missing PTC man found deceased in Tennessee

After a search that lasted more than three weeks, 22-year-old Vincent Rossetti from Peachtree City was found deceased Tuesday morning in Center Hill Lake near Smithville, Tennessee.

“To say he was one of a kind is an understatement,” his obituary read. “His infectious spirit and energy filled every room he entered. He was kind, funny, generous, and willing to do anything to help a friend or a loved one. He was a hard worker, smart and tenacious…but most importantly, he was the best son and brother a family could ask for.”

Rossetti, known as “Vinnie” by friends and family, was discovered by members of the Smithville-DeKalb County Rescue Squad and others after being missing since Dec. 18, 2016.

On Tuesday, Dec. 13, according to a report from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Rossetti drove from his Peachtree City home to his sister’s home in Birmingham, Alabama. He stayed there until Thursday, Dec. 15. He left late that night, and his family did not know where he went. He was not discovered until that Sunday, Dec. 18, in Tennessee.

On Sunday, Dec. 18 at 3:05 p.m., the Tennessee Highway Patrol checked on a vehicle that was parked on the side of the roadway in White County close to the DeKalb County/White County line. The driver was found to be Rossetti.

Rossetti was entered into the Georgia Crime Information Center as a missing person out of Georgia. The trooper called an ambulance to the scene to check Rossetti out, and White County Emergency Medical Services transported Rossetti to Highland Medical Center in Sparta, Tennessee.

One of the White County EMS personnel drove Rossetti’s vehicle to the hospital for him, and Rossetti was treated and released from the hospital before his family could pick him up. When Rossetti’s family arrived at the hospital, the White County Sheriff’s Department issued a BOLO (Be on the Lookout) on Rossetti to all law enforcement agencies.

“At around 11:52 p.m. on Sunday night, December 18, troopers from the Tennessee Highway Patrol found the car in the parking lot of Sligo marina,” said Dekalb County Sheriff Patrick Ray in a press release. “The vehicle was left unattended and Rossetti was nowhere to be found.”

The Smithville-DeKalb County Rescue Squad was summoned to Sligo Marina at 8:00 a.m. on Monday morning, Dec. 19.

On Tuesday, Jan. 10 at 7:30 a.m., a dock worker for Sligo Marina in Smithville noticed a body floating by the pier as he was doing morning maintenance on the dock. A call was placed to Dekalb Central Dispatch of the discovery.

“Members of the DeKalb Sheriff’s Department, Smithville DeKalb Rescue, Corps of Engineers, and Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency Officers arrived on the scene and recovered the body from the water,” Ray said.

The body was sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Nashville for positive identification and cause of death.

Rossetti’s obituary said he was fighting mental illness. A report from the AJC said Rossetti may have been suffering from depression over the death of his father, Michael Rossetti. Michael, also a Peachtree City resident, died in a plane crash at the age of 60 on Feb. 22, 2014.

“Our family is completely heartbroken over the loss of our beloved son and brother, Vincent Rossetti,” the obituary read. “These past few weeks have been excruciating while we held out hope for a safe return. We now know Vinnie went home to be with his Dad.”

Vinnie is survived by his mother, Pamela Orr Rossetti; sisters, Rebecca Michelle Rossetti and Natalie Christine Rossetti; grandparents, Constance Quinn Rossetti, Dorothy Joan Orr and John McKeever Orr; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family members.

Vinnie’s obituary encourages others that if you or a loved one is in need of support for mental illness please call 1-800-662-HELP.

A memorial service for Vinnie will be held at Peachtree City United Methodist Church, located at 225 Robinson Rd., Monday at 2 p.m.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Comments

comments