Namedropping

Well, I don’t know what to talk about first. It’s been a very full and busy week. Perhaps I will begin by letting you know that I am still suffering from this giant pain in the neck, diagnosed as a pinched nerve just after New Year’s Day, but am now only three days away from receiving a cortisone injection. Finally! After three weeks of teeth-grinding agony, all the doctor’s and clinic’s ducks are in a row, and they can now treat me. I think I did, at one point in our communications, tell those holding my fate in their hands that had I been a wounded animal they would have “shot” me already and put me out of my misery.

Oh, but let me tell you that while I continued to wait, I found a wonderful chiropractor less than five minutes from my Senoia door. Kirsten Dwyer, DC has helped ease the pain immeasurably. I don’t know if she wants my public applause, but she has it. Ironically, she also lives right in my backyard! Thank you, neighbor. Some things really are “right under your very nose!”

And, let me share more good news. The Senoia Area Historical Museum had standing room only for a terrific program on Coweta authors Lewis Grizzard and Ernest Caldwell last Thursday evening. Carol Chancey of the Moreland Hometown Heritage Museum and Winston Skinner of the Newnan Times, whose family was instrumental in saving the old Caldwell home place, shared background information and stories about both authors and their works.

Humorist Grizzard, channeled by Southern Crescent storyteller Neal Peeples, was quite a character and Peeples’ thoroughly entertained the crowd with tales of Grizzard’s life and a colorful reading from the Moreland native’s book, “If Love Were Oil, I’d Be About a Quart Low.”

Ralph Arnold, a member of the museum and everybody’s favorite son, chose one of Caldwell’s lighter works to share with the audience. From Georgia Boy, is the story of a boy’s reprobate father who was served his prize cock-fighting rooster for supper in a pie by his much beleaguered wife, was a perfect example of a Caldwell tale. Arnold then presented the more serious and better-known side of the author’s works which were banned in many cities and schools, but translated into forty languages, through his pitch-perfect reading from “Tobacco Road.”

I must say that this was one of my favorite Museum evenings since we moved to Senoia three years ago. So many new friends were there. So many nice folks. Caring people making a difference in their town with hard work and good intentions. And visitors! Lots of wonderful visitors. Do come next month. ”The Lost Art of Letter Writing” is the theme. Expect to see some famous Love Letters and some unusual “stuff” during the two week exhibit. You know me; I’m all about stuff. In the meantime there are some wonderful collections of letters and journals in the museum’s permanent collection. Maureen Shuyler, the director, will be tickled to show them to you. I don’t think I’ve ever seen anyone so excited about her job. She’s our No. 1 Volunteer!! We are sooooo lucky to have her energy.

Oh, gosh. Something else I can tell you about is Friday at Gail’s Antiques. Bill and I went downtown at about 1:30 to pinch hit for Gail, a job we always enjoy. Most of the time I manage on my own, but Bill is a good “closer,” and I admit it was nice having him with me since I have this wounded wing. Well, as always we had fun meeting folks who came for “The Walking Dead” tour and stayed to browse the shops and admire all the new construction in Senoia. Some surprised themselves by going home with new “Snap” jewelry or BOGO books or a gewgaw or antimacassar or two. (You will have to look that one up. No help from me today. Teehee.)

So, after the Visitor Center closed for the day, Kim Sullivan, who keeps the doors open there on Wednesdays through Fridays, stopped in to say “Hi.” Linda Hagler who is a new board member with the Senoia Garden Club was with Kim, and Linda has some exciting news about a garden tour coming this Spring. Shhhhh. I better let her tell you about it. Then Carrie and Randall Cottrell stopped by on their way to feed the ducks at Merrimac Lake, followed by Ralph and Jane Hutchinson Arnold. Suzanne Helfman dropped over after closing “Relish,” one of Senoia’s newest shops, for the evening. She and husband Sam also run the Culpepper Inn B & B. Busy people!

Before closing up Gail’s Antiques, I had to step next door to the new “Southern Ground Gallery” to say “Hi“ to Steph who was surrounded by some gorgeous handmade metal jewelry, some with inlaid stones, “I can look, Bill, don’t panic,” as well as the amazing knives designed by Zack Brown. Bill did surprise me with designer Shelly Brown’s signature bangle for Christmas. Lovely.

And let me say something else. I really, really love it when Bill walks over to the Senoia Coffee Shop about four o’clock and brings me back a decaf with cream and a surprise cinnamon bun the size of Texas! Oh. Yum.

The time just flies when you’re selling things you love among people you love in a town you’ve grown to love.

