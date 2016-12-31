Obama’s private war with the Jews

John Kerry, our chic, quiche-consuming, Obama bag man, failed politician, Teresa Heinz’ man puppet, Secretary of State, pontificated to Israel’s Prime Minister, Bibi Netanyahu, to immediately withdraw from the West Bank and East Jerusalem. Both, by the way, were captured by Israel in 1967 in the Arab-Israeli (six day) war. As an analogy with Obama’s snarky remark after his election to the presidency, “Elections have consequences,” I offer this parallel, “Wars have consequences” or better yet, “To the victor go the spoils.”

Following Kerry’s laughable blustering, Obama, as is his wont, assumed his patented, “aw shucks, I ain’t got nuthin’ against them Jews” pose. The reality is this. The United States on Friday abstained on a vote over a UN Security Council resolution demanding an end to Israeli settlements in Palestinian territory. By abstaining — instead of vetoing the resolution, as the United States has reliably done to similar measures for decades — the Obama administration, rather politically sotto voce, did not pipe in, but did however, allow the highly symbolic measure to make it through the chamber by a unanimous 14-0 margin.

The religious import of some of the land in question cannot be over-stated. For instance, Hebron is said to be the burial place of Abraham, making it one of the holiest sites in both Judaism and Islam. For over 40 years American policy makers have acknowledged that Gaza and the West Bank could remain under Israeli control, including the Jewish Quarter of the Old City, and home of the Western Wall, the only remaining remnant of the Jewish Temple destroyed in 70 A.D. by the Romans. Islam has long supported movements to preclude Jews from praying at the Western Wall. For Muslims (Obama’s brethren), the area is a sacred place known to them as Al-Haran (Noble Sanctuary) and to the Jews, The Temple Court.

The term “Israeli occupied lands” is a complete historical misnomer. To say that the Jews are occupiers is a despicable, bigoted, ahistorical canard. They have been in and around the middle east for over 4,000 years, but for our purposes let’s just go back to, say, 587 B.C. The Babylonians conquered the kingdom of Judah and held the Jews in captivity until 538 B.C. The Persians, lead by Cyrus the Great, beat up on the Bablyonians, and in a supremely altruistic gesture allowed the Jews to return to their homeland, Palestine. In the summer of 332 B.C., Palestine was conquered by the Greeks, lead by Alexander the Great, who beat up on the Persians and turned Israel into a Hellenistic world, which included Gaza and Samaria.

After Alexander died in 323 B.C., Ptolemy, his successor king took over Palestine and the Jews. Now, I pose the question, who are the occupiers? No need to answer. I predict that the Kerry’s anti-semitic screed (Obama being Kerry’s string pulling ventriloquist) will embolden the Arabs to take up arms against Israel; much blood will be shed; many Jews and Arabs will die. John Kerry does not have a clue about the history of Palestine; Obama, on the other hand, does, but his utter contempt for Netanyahu generally and Israel specifically, coupled with his Islamist mind-set, is the res ipsa loquitur and the sine qua non of all the misery that is in store for both Arab and Jew.

