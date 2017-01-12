Omie Lee Carson Bailey

Omie Lee Carson Bailey, 97, of Carrollton, GA, formerly of Brooks, GA, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, on Tuesday, January 10, 2017.

Mrs. Bailey was born March 16, 1919 in Fayette County, GA to John Walter and Cora Mae Jones Carson. She graduated from Fayette County High School in 1936. After raising her children she worked for Rich’s Department Store for 27 years, beginning at the downtown Atlanta store before retiring at the Southlake Mall location. She was a long-time resident of Fayette County before moving to Carrollton, GA to be near her family.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her devoted husband of 65 years, Lee Roy Bailey; her brothers, John Clayton and Harold Carson, and her sister Mary Ruth Carson Dunn. Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Richard and Vickie Bailey of Fairhope, AL; her daughter and son-in-law, Cheryl and Charles Miller of Bowdon, GA; her beloved granddaughters and their spouses, Michelle and Chuck Conerly and Laurie and Trey Fleck, all of Carrollton, GA; Stacie and John Sikes of Mableton, GA, Shayna and Paolo Fasolo, of Castagneto Po, Italy, Summer and Marwan Yehya, of Marietta, GA and Whitney and Mike Veneziani of Columbus, GA. She is also survived by her great-grandchildren, Caroline, Sam and Latson Conerly, Emie and Edward Fleck, Miller and Jackson Sikes, Giacomo and Carolina Fasolo, Mila and Shiloh Yehya, and Ava and Bailey Veneziani.

Funeral services for Mrs. Bailey will be held Friday, January 13, 2017 at 12:00 PM at Lisbon Baptist Church, 1662 Hwy 85 S., Fayetteville, GA. Interment in the Church cemetery will follow. The family will receive friends at the Church from 10:00-12:00 prior to the service.

