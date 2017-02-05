On the air in Fayetteville: The Bear opens on the Square

The Bear is on the Square. After months of work getting their new home ready, radio station The Bear 92.5 officially went on the air in Fayetteville Monday. They now call the Old Courthouse Square home with a prime spot between Hey Jo! Boutique and Town Square Jewelers.

“We’re very excited to be here. We love the Square, and of course we love the view,” said Joel Willis with The Bear. “We’re really just enjoying being a part of the Square and being a part of Fayette County.”

In their first week in Fayetteville, staff at The Bear has been warmly welcomed by their neighbors, and they’ve already enjoyed patronizing local spots like Oz Pizza and Twisted Taco.

“Everybody’s been great,” said Willis. “We haven’t had any issues whatsoever.”

The Bear looks forward to being a vital part of a vibrant Square.

“We’re really enjoying seeing the growth in Fayette County, and it looks like a lot of it is going on downtown.”

The Bear was previously located in Senoia.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Comments

comments