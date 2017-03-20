Paul Henry Steadman, 65, passed away on Thursday, March 16, 2017. He was born on February 4, 1952 in Atlanta, GA, son of the late Dr. Henry Eugene and Ruth Cowart Steadman. Paul was a long-time police officer for the City of East Point and a member of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church.

Paul was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Cecilia Kidd, and survived by his wife, Nancy M. Steadman; his daughter, Christine Steadman Mujica and son-in-law Marcus; his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Carol and Luther McGahee.

His funeral service will be at 11:00 AM on Monday, March 20, 2017 at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, with The Reverend Doctor Justin Kollmeyer officiating. The family will receive friends from 4:00-6:00 PM on Sunday, March 19, 2017 at Mowell Funeral Home, Fayetteville, GA. Burial will be at Westview Cemetery in Atlanta, GA at 2:30 PM, March 20, 2017.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Paul’s memory to National MS Chapter of Georgia, http://webga.alsa.org/.

Carl J. Mowell & Son Funeral Home, Fayetteville – www.mowellfuneralhome.com

