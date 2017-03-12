Peachtree City Police ask for public’s help fighting crime

by Christopher Dunn

Christopher@Fayette-News.com

A recent string of burglaries in Peachtree City is again shining light on residents can do to help protect themselves. The evening of February 27, what authorities believe is an organized ring burglarized three homes targeting Asian and Indian families.

Lt. Matt Myers with the Peachtree City Police talked to Channel 2 news in hopes of getting tips to break the ring.

“We’ve seen a trend of homeowners being targeted because of their nationality. They generally come to the location in two different vehicles. One group of individuals will get out and go to the front door and knock or ring the doorbell to make sure no one is home,” said Myers. “The suspects are coming in generally looking for jewelry and cash.

“It’s an organized crime group operating not just in this area. This is an issue all over the United States.”

The group is believed to be foreign nationals from South America. According to a press release issued by the PTC Police, the cars used in the robberies display out-of-state taxes from Mississippi and Louisiana or Georgia drive-out tags. Rental vehicles have also been used.

PTC Police also urge use of the “See Something Say Something” system, calling it a critical component of keeping the community safe. The system includes installing a home surveillance system, getting to know your neighbors, sharing contact information with trusted individuals, promptly reporting suspicious activity by calling 911, and notifying police if you will be out of the area for an extended period so they can check on your home.

If you have any information on these crimes, you are asked to contact Lt. Matt Myers at 770-632-4122 or via email at mmyers@peachtree-city.org.

If you have information that you think would assist the Peachtree City Police Department in this or any other incident, please contact them at 770-487-8866, or submit an anonymous tip by:

1. Using the web at www.tipsubmit.com (select “Peachtree”)

2. Using your cellular phone text “PTCTIPS plus your tip” to 274637 (CRIMES)”

3. Like them on Facebook and Twitter and submit a tip through the Facebook App.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Comments

comments