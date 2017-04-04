Piedmont Fayette Hospital completes third major expansion

The fifth floor of the new tower at Piedmont Fayette Hospital will open to patients on April 10, but for all intents and purposes, the 130,000 square foot expansion is complete. In addition to a tower featuring four new patient floors, the $61 million expansion also features an expanded emergency department which now boasts 59 examination rooms, three new trauma rooms, a decontamination area, 12 additional observation beds and a fast track area for low acuity patients.

The groundbreaking for the construction project took place in June of 2015 and within 16 months the hospital was receiving patients into their new emergency department. Piedmont Fayette is now licensed for 221 beds and all of their semi-private rooms have been converted into private rooms.

“The expansion has led to an addition of 76 full time employees,” said Piedmont Fayette’s Chief Financial Officer Scott Wolfe. “The biggest difference, however, will be felt by our patients, as the expansion allows us to abandon semi-private rooms and place all of our patients in private rooms throughout the hospital. This will undoubtedly improve their experience, while they continue to receive the highest-quality patient care.”

The growth of Piedmont Fayette also coincides with the hospital receiving several awards. In 2016, Piedmont Fayette was named Large Hospital of the Year by the Georgia Alliance of Community Hospitals and recently the hospital announced that it has received the Healthgrades America’s 50 Best Hospitals Award for the third straight year.

“Our purpose at Piedmont Fayette is to make a positive difference in every life we touch,” said Piedmont Fayette CEO Michael Burnett. “I know that our staff does that, every day, no matter where they are. I am proud that today we officially cut the ribbon on this expansion and give them this incredible space where they can continue to provide an award-winning, healing environment.”

