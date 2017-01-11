PTC man arrested on 23 Peeping Tom warrants

A Peachtree City man was arrested on January 5 on 23 warrants related to unauthorized surveillance of women in their homes. He had initially been arrested nearly a week prior and charged with unlawful eavesdropping or surveillance, criminal trespass, prowling, and Peeping Tom.

Fifty-year-old Matthew Flesher was initially arrested on Dec. 31, 2016, when patrol officers responded to a report from one his neighbors saying they observed a subject in their backyard looking into their windows. Flesher was identified by officers and arrested, and his video camera was seized. The Criminal Investigations Division followed up by executing search warrants on the camera and Flesher’s residence, where digital storage media was seized for evaluation.

After the examination, an additional 23 warrants were issued for Peeping Tom. All of the warrants are for incidents that occurred prior to Dec. 31, 2016. The warrants are for 23 separate incidents targeting four different victims. The investigation is ongoing and further charges are expected after forensic analysis of the storage media is completed.

Flesher is being held at the Fayette County Jail without bond.

The Peachtree City Police Department reminds residents that modern technology has made home surveillance systems readily available to average homeowners.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Comments

comments