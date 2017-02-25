PTC Police take a lunch break

IMG_0403

Above, Sgt. Brian Eden with the Peachtree City Police Department talks with residents over lunch Thursday at Chick-fil-A. Below, Eden gets a high five from a young fan. (Staff Photos by Christopher Dunn

IMG_0405Local students may be on winter break, but the Peachtree City Police are hard at work getting to know their community better, especially the younger residents. Four days this week, the department hosted Lunch with a Cop at different Chick-fil-A’s around the city as a means to get out and meet people.
“We just wanted to get out and serve our community in a different way,” said Sgt. Brian Eden. “In years past, when we’ve done this event, we realized that we were missing the youth, and the youth are who we want to impact and who we want to get to know. We thought what better way than to do it a week they’re not in school.”
One of the popular topics of conversation has been the department’s new Smart Car that is capable of driving on both the cart paths and the roads.
“We’ve had a lot of people ask about it. It’s a great, great tool that we’ve got,” said Eden. “We’re able to get on the paths now year round, we don’t have to worry about weather, and when an officer is out on the paths in the smart car, they can jump right out on the street and take care of a call.”

