PTC Craigslist meeting leads to dirt bike theft, pursuit

A bogus Craigslist meetup led to a stolen dirt bike, a pursuit, and a suspect fleeing on foot Saturday evening.

According to Lt. Odilia Bergh with the Peachtree City Police, Saturday just before 8:30 p.m., two suspects arrived at a Peachtree City residence having shown interest in a dirt bike posted for sale on Craigslist. One suspect, Justice McNair of Riverdale, asked to test the bike, then drove off on it. The other suspect left in a white car.

The bike was spotted heading southbound on SR 74 near Wisdom Rd. before turning west towards Coweta County. Peachtree City Police alerted Coweta County authorities to be on the lookout.

The owner notified police that the bike was low on gas, and it ran out near Thomas Crossroads Elementary. Coweta deputies caught up with McNair after he fled on foot, and he was arrested at a Taco Bell.

McNair was booked on a number of charges, including theft by taking, fleeing, reckless driving, and other violations.

The other suspect had not yet been apprehended as of Tuesday afternoon.

If you have information that you think would assist the Peachtree City Police Department in this or any other incident, please contact them at 770-487-8866.

