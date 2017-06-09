PTC woman charged with stealing from animal rescue group

A Peachtree City woman is in jail accused of stealing from an animal rescue group.

Amy Ervin, 38, of Peachtree City is suspected of withdrawing nearly $5,000 from PAWS Atlanta, a no-kill animal shelter and rescue group.

Nancy Longacre, who is an authorized signer on PAWS account, was reviewing the group’s bank statement when she found a fraudulent withdrawal March 24 for $4,800 at a SunTrust Bank location in Sandy Springs. A withdrawal ticket was filled out with a driver’s license number and date of birth not matching Longacre’s.

Detectives with the Sandy Springs Police were able to identify the suspect as Ervin thanks in part to security camera footage showing her at the bank.

A warrant was issued for Ervin for Forgery in the first degree, a felony. According to Sgt. Sam Worsham with the Sandy Springs Police, Ervin was being held in the Gwinnett County Jail on drug, forgery, and other charges. According to the AJC, she was arrested by Gwinnett Police Saturday after trying to cash a fraudulent check and was found with heroin and what are thought to be Xanax pills in her purse. She is also wanted in connection with fraudulent bank withdrawals in other metro Atlanta cities.

