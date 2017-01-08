PTC’s Mayor Fleisch offers optimistic State of City address

Peachtree City Mayor Vanessa Fleisch delivered her State of City address at a city council meeting Thursday, and there were plenty of positive updates for her to share with the city.

“We as a city have come so far over the past few years, and it’s important to enumerate those accomplishments,” Fleisch said.

Fleisch began by saying that the fair market value of a home has risen to $289,000 in 2016. The rise is something Fleisch said the city should take pride in, considering the average age of a house in Peachtree City is 27 years. Fleisch said she hopes property values rise once again in 2017.

“Keeping property values up needs to be a priority for the city,” Fleisch said.

Fleisch also expressed an emphasis on resurfacing of golf cart paths. There are 64 miles of golf cart paths that still need resurfacing, a project that Fleisch said costs $30 million. To put the enormity of the project into scale, the budget for Peachtree City for 2017 is $34 million.

Fleisch said nine miles of golf cart paths were resurfaced by public works crews in 2016, and she hopes to reach, if not surpass that number in 2017.

Fleisch also discussed the upcoming construction of a spillway for Lake Peachtree, which is planned to take place in August.

“The building of the spillway is the sole responsibility of the city,” Fleisch said. “It is important to do the spillway and dam enhancements as soon as possible so that we can replace this aging infrastructure and reinforce the dam to avoid the potential replacement of the entire dam.”

Fleisch said she was pleased with the improvements to various parts of the city, including the airport authority, the tennis center, and Drake Field.

“Drake Field has never looked better, and thanks to the buildings and grounds and public works crews, the creative use of our resources by staff allowed us to install electricity, water, and hopefully soon the Internet,” Fleisch said.

Fleisch said it’s important to continue to maintain places like Drake Field and Lake Peachtree because the better the city looks, the more it will attract businesses to move to Peachtree City.

“In order to avoid a property tax increase, retail in Fayette County needs to be viable. The quality of the retailers that our city attracts is very important, especially as online sales continue to grow,” Fleisch said.

At the end of her address, Fleisch shared a story of a business that visited Peachtree City in 2010 — when Fleisch first began serving as a council member — to look into moving to Peachtree City. The city was in the middle of the recession at the time and struggling like most municipalities.

“Peachtree City looks like a city people used to care about,” the head of the business said.

Fleisch said if that same business owner had come down to Peachtree City today, the reaction to seeing what the city looks like would be much better.

After Fleisch’s State of the City address, Council Member Kim Learnard was sworn in as the 2017 Mayor Pro Tem.

