Quilts of Valor brings handcrafted thanks to service members

Quilts of Valor aims to bring comfort and warmth to those that have kept us safe a home, and a special presentation recently honored some exceptional recipients. A group of local quilters presented quilts to six veterans, including three WWII veterans, at a ceremony at Peachtree City at Azalea Estates Assisted Living. State QOV Coordinator Sandy Yarbrough presided over the ceremony and presented the quilts.

The veterans honored were WWII Army Veteran Frank Forth, a resident of Azalea Estates, WWII Navy Veteran John Brock, who fought the Japanese in the Pacific, WWII Army Veteran George Rainwater, who was in the Battle of the Bulge, Vietnam Army Veteran Albert Fitzgerald, who was a helicopter pilot, Army Veteran Leo Walker, who was in Vietnam and Iraq, and his wife Sherilyn Walker, who was an Army nurse in Vietnam and Desert Storm.

The group started in 2003 in the sewing room of Blue Star mom Catherine Roberts. Inspired by her son Nathanael’s deployment to Iraq, Catherine set about awarding healing quilts to service men and women returning from war.

QOVs are lifetime awards, stitched with love, prayers, and healing thoughts. To date, they have made and presented more than 150,000 quilts.

“We do not have many WWII Veterans left, and it is important to say thank you to all of those that have risked their lives to allow us to keep our Constitutional Republic intact,” said Nettie Wilson, South Atlanta Quilt of Valor Coordinator.

QOV is always looking for more volunteers.

“I have a long list of requests and very few quilts since they take quiet a while to make,” said Wilson. “We are getting more and more volunteers to help, and we need them.”

The Alpha Delta Kappa Gamma Teachers Sorority honored the veterans with a reception at the ceremony. Wilson also thanked various organizations for helping to make the quilts, including Southern Cressent Quilt Guild, Quilts and Fabrics Store on Hwy. 54, Tyrone Quilt Guild, Ladies in Hampton, and Frances Goff.

For more information on Quilts of Valor or to request a quilt, visit www.QOVF.org.

