Rachel’s Ray of Hope Prom Dress Event returns Feb. 11

A popular event with a big heart is coming back soon. Rachel’s Ray of Hope is hosting its 2nd Annual Prom Dress Event Saturday, February 11.

With the tagline “Because every girl deserves to feel like a princess,” the boutique aims to help find students in difficult circumstances a prom dress at no cost. Thanks to generous support from J. Andrew’s Bridal and Formal, who donated dozens of dresses, from 8 a.m. to noon students who receive free or reduced-cost lunches or who have been referred by school personnel will be able to select new or gently-used formal wear for free with an appointment.

To help support the costs of the event, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. the boutique is open to the public with dresses available for purchase at remarkably low prices. All proceeds benefit the Rachel’s Ray of Hope Clothing Closet.

Donations of gently-used prom dresses and shoes are also still being sought as well. All donations are tax-deductible.

Sara Harp Minter Elementary School has agreed to be the venue this year, offering up more space to shop and do fittings.

For more information, call 678-956-2594 or visit www.RachelsRayOfHope.org.

