Rev Your Engines! Tiger Run Car Show returns March 18

Engines will be revving on Saturday, March 18 when the Fayette County High School Cheerleaders will sponsor the Ninth Spring Tiger Run Car Show in the FCHS parking lot from noon to 3 p.m.

Anyone wishing to enter a car should contact Sherry Van de Motter at 770-402-3447. Car owners can register at the gate from 10 – 11 a.m. for a $25.00 fee or preregister at the school for $20.00. Door prizes and concessions will be available. Admission is free to the public.

Pictured are car enthusiasts (L to R) Taylor Franklin, Courtney Evans, Bobby Mobley, Zaria Burns, FCHS assistant principal Dr. Lydia Powell, Ed Gowins, Avery Fowler, and Kay Cox.

