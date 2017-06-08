Mr. Richard Hammock of Brooks, GA passed away June 6, 2017. He is survived by his daughter, Holly McCarren and her husband Tony McCarthy of Marietta and granddaughters, Maggie McCarren and Katy McCarren. Funeral services will be held Monday, June 12, 2017 at 11 o’clock at the Catholic Church of St. Gabriel in Fayetteville. Father Richard Vu will be officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens in College Park. Those wishing may sign the online guestbook at www.parrottfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers those desiring may make donations to the Catholic Church of St. Gabriel Music Ministry, 152 Antioch Rd., Fayetteville, GA 30215. The family will receive friends Sunday from 2:00 until 4:00 p.m. at Parrott Funeral Home and Crematory, 770-964-4800.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Comments

comments