Robert V. Ferreira, aka ‘POCHO,’ passed away in his home in Turin, GA on Feb 19, 2017. He was born in Hawaii on Jan 12, 1940 to the late William Ferreira and Lily Castro Ferreira. He was preceded in death by his son Robert Jr. He is survived by his children, William (Karolina), Leilani, Rob, Ivy, Blythe (Will), and Heather (Shay). He leaves 9 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild, 5 siblings, Thelma, Lillian (Hubert), Shirley (Robert), Thomas and William aka ‘Billy Boy.’ The family invites friends and family to join them in a celebration of life at the Memorial Service on Saturday, March 11, 2017 at 4pm in the chapel of McKoon Funeral Home, 38 Jackson Street in Newnan, GA officiating by Deacon Steve Beers.

