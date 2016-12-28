Robin Renee Turner, 52, of Hampton, passed away December 28, 2016. Robin is preceded in death by her mother, Gail Edge Rogerson. She is survived by her daughter, Sarah Elizabeth Turner; son, Seth Turner; granddaughter, Aubrey Turner; father, Ray Rogerson; stepmother, Bonnie Edward Rogerson; twin brother, Jeffrey Rogerson and brother Greg Rogerson; and companion, Steve Kilgo. A funeral service will be held Friday, December 30, 2016, at 3:00 PM, at the Chapel of Mowell Funeral Home, Fayetteville, with Rev. Rich DeWeese officiating. The family will receive friends from 2:00 – 3:00 PM at the funeral home prior to the service. A private family burial will take place at Camp Memorial Park. The family lovingly requests in lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the American Heart Association, www.heart.org.

