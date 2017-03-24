Ronnie Thames Foundation cuts ribbon at The Suites at Fayette

Piedmont Fayette Hospital will open The Suites at Fayette this spring. These rooms will allow family members to stay in an adjoining room with patients for an additional cost, providing the families with some special amenities during their stay. On Thursday, March 16, The Ronnie Thames Foundation cut the ribbon by one of the suites which is named for Ronnie Thames and dedicated to The Silent Hero.

The Ronnie Thames Foundation provides assistance to children and their families who have been affected by fire-related injuries. Founders Ron and Teresa Thames started The Ronnie Thames Foundation as a way to memorialize their son, Ronnie, after his early death in an accident. Ronnie Thames was dedicated to saving lives while also protecting the environment through advanced fire-fighting technology and fire safety awareness. He passed away in 2004 and the foundation formed several years later. In addition to their work for families affected by fire, the group often recognizes The Silent Hero – men and women who are the first responders or public safety officials who help others in a time of need.

“We sincerely thank you for your support and we will be good stewards of this donation,” said Piedmont Fayette CEO Michael Burnett. “Our goal at Piedmont Fayette is to make a positive difference in every life we touch and these rooms will help us provide a healing environment.”

The rooms provide a lower nurse to patient ratio, an adjoining room for family members that will include a refrigerator, microwave, television and bed, a special menu of food items that can be ordered throughout the day, and more.

“Our goal for these rooms is to be very family centered,” said Tracie Delally, Director of Women’s Services. Teresa Thames was pleased with the way The Suites at Fayette were being introduced.

“What a great way to start – with babies,” Teresa said. “It’s a great way to breathe new life into this expansion.”

Piedmont Fayette Hospital’s 130,000 square foot expansion is nearly complete. In addition to the four patient rooms that are part of The Suites at Fayette, the hospital added a tower that includes four new patient floors and an emergency department that has nearly doubled in size.

“We are proud to be a part of the Piedmont Fayette family and the growth of the hospital,” said Ronnie Thames Foundation president Pam Bozek. Ron Thames echoed those statements. “I am very proud to have Ronnie’s name on this room, which represents an advancement in care.”

The Suites at Fayette will first be open to OB-Gyn patients, but will open to other patients this summer.

