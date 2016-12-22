Rooms To Go driver robbed by crew member

A Rooms To Go delivery driver was robbed at gunpoint Monday morning by another member of a Rooms To Go delivery crew, and a large sum of money was stolen. As of Tuesday afternoon, the suspect was still at large.

The delivery was being made off Smokerise Trace. and the robbery occurred at roughly 10:57 a.m.

The suspect, whose name cannot be released yet due to the ongoing investigation, lives in Jacksonville, Florida, and he is known to frequent the Suwanee area, according to Peachtree City Patrol Lieutenant Odilia Bergh.

“We have identified the offender and we are pending a warrant,” Bergh said.

The money that was stolen belonged to the victim and not Rooms To Go. The suspect took the money from the truck during a delivery drop off when he was alone in the truck. When confronted, the suspect pulled a gun on the victim and then left the area. No one was harmed or injured.

