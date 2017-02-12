So which one do I choose?

Body image in the media has always been a hot button for every young person in America. Growing up in the eighties I was constantly being bombarded with sex and body image every time I opened a magazine or turned on the television. MTV was new and exciting and was a way for sex, drugs, and rock n’ roll to become more visual. During this time “thin was in,” and exercise was not only hip and trendy, but becoming more and more a way of life. I never liked exercise much and loved to eat, so being a chubby child I always felt bad about my looks. It took a long time, but as an adult I realized that the fact is the thin, super model look that we all tried to aspire to is not realistic and never will be.

Today times have changed a bit. Fast food and take out has become more and more the everyday normal. Everyone is looking for instant gratification and therefore food portions in our dining experiences have gotten larger and larger. When you go to McDonald’s and order a small coke, you get a 21 oz cup. In the eighties that was considered a medium size drink. What I would consider a small drink is now considered a kids size instead. Therefore we as a society have a growing obesity problem, so it more readily acceptable that a larger body size is more socially acceptable.

The truth is that no matter what size you are, fat or skinny we always have some part of our body that is unacceptable to us. It’s just human nature, there will always be things about ourselves we would like to change in order to have “the perfect body.”

As the New Year came around I set a goal to try and lose some of those unwanted extra pounds that I have put on. Since I am a somewhat strategic person, I usually like to have a plan when heading down a long, rigorous road like this one. I have been doing some research on the different types of diets that are out there, in an effort to find one that will work for me. It isn’t an easy thing since there are about a million on the market. To make it even harder for me, I have an added difficulty having donated a kidney last year. I have a lot of restrictions on what I can and can’t do now that I only have one kidney. Though there isn’t any type of food I am forbidden to eat, I have to steer clear of fad diets that put too much stress on the one kidney I have left. At the end of the day it leaves me asking the question, “So which one do I choose?”

What I have discovered is that we go through ebbs and tides of different health kicks. Science and research is always pushing us forward and changing the dynamics of the health and nutrition. What we used to think was good for us is suddenly deemed unhealthy and quickly replaced by some other healthy trend. In the end I have discovered that no matter what being healthy and losing weight simply boils down to watch what you eat, eat more fruit and vegetables and get some sort of basic exercise and you will be headed in the right direction.

