Spots sure to fill up fast for Fayette County 4-H’s Rock Eagle summer camp

Join Fayette County 4-H for an awesome week of summer camp at Rock Eagle 4-H Center! This camp offers current fifth and sixth graders the chance to spend a week hiking, swimming, learning, playing, and having the time of their life.

The camp is located just outside of Eatonton, GA on a prehistoric Native American site, home of the legendary Rock Eagle mound. The camp operates using a Native American theme, so campers are divided into three tribes to compete for the coveted tribal shield. Counselors from colleges around the state lead activities, play games, cheer, teach classes, and even bring the campers chocolate milk at bedtime. Every day is packed full of exciting activities including swimming, sliding down the giant waterslide, hiking, making smoothies in healthy lifestyles classes, playing sports, canoeing, and flying down the zipline. The fun doesn’t slow down when the sun sets, and campers may go on a night hike, attend the nation dance, dive in the pool at a night swim, or watch the famous variety show put on by the counselors. The highlight of the week is the colorful pageant, where counselors dress up and act out the beautiful legend of the great Rock Eagle mound. A camp video is available at ugaextension.org/fayette/4h.

Come join the fun! Fayette County will be headed to Rock Eagle July 10-14. The full cost of camp is $354, which covers transportation to and from Rock Eagle, meals in the ultra-modern dining hall, accommodations in air conditioned cabins, and all activities. Space is very limited and spots are assigned first come first serve on registration day on Saturday, March 4 from 9:00-11:30 in Room 210 of the Fayette County Administrative Complex. At registration a deposit of $177 by check, cash, or credit card is due along with the registration form. The form, as well as a camp scholarship application, is available from the Extension office. They are also accepting donations from interested individuals or businesses toward camp scholarships. Contact the Fayette County Extension office at 770-305-5412×7 or online at ugaextension.org/fayette/4h.

