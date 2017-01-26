Spring Hill Elem. seeks community votes in $200K contest

Spring Hill Elementary School has entered a $200,000 national education contest hoping for a chance at one of the 13 prizes that will be awarded to recognize the most unique and inventive K-12 programs. In addition to completing an online application for the annual Follett Challenge, Spring Hill Elementary School also submitted a short video to promote its program that teaches students the 21st-century skills they need to be prepared for life.

Ten of the prizes, valued at $8,000 each, to be given away are from the People’s Choice category and will solely be based on how many votes applicants have received for their videos from the public. Video voting begins Jan. 23. Spring Hill Elementary School’s video is now posted on the Follett Challenge website (www.follettchallenge.com) at the following link: http://bit.ly/shesfollettchallenge17.

After registering, users can cast one vote per day through Jan. 27, when voting ends. Not only are the public’s votes significant in the video-voting portion of the contest, but they also will play a role in the overall rubric as 20 percent of each school’s final score is based on the number of votes generated for their video.

“We hope our community will support us by viewing our video and voting for our submission,” said Jeff Eller, Media Specialist. “Participating in the Follett Challenge recognizes our educators for the great job they are doing with the limited resources they have and, should we win, reward them with resources to do more. It also will give our educators here a platform to share their innovation with other schools across the country and throughout the world.”

A total prize value of $200,000 in products and services will be awarded by Follett, a global education solutions leader. The overall winner will earn a $60,000 prize, plus a celebration at the school, while each of the other two semifinalists will earn $30,000 prizes. The 10 People’s Choice awards are worth $8,000 each in products and services and will be announced February 28, 2017, along with the semifinalists. This year’s Follett Challenge will honor semifinalist winners in three categories: elementary, middle and high school.

The judges will be seeking applications that illustrate critical thinking, communication, creativity and collaboration between students and among teachers and other members of the school staff. Last year’s Grand Prize winner was Ben Eielson Jr./Sr. High in Fairbanks, AK. The 2017 Grand Prize winner will be announced April 28, 2017.

For more on the Follett Challenge, visit www.follettchallenge.com.

Spring Hill Elementary School is a Title I school where they believe in creating a culture where children are loved, respected, and encouraged to reach their full potential. They seek to cultivate a family environment that provides love and support to each member. Utilizing The LeaderinMe philosophy as a guiding compass supports efforts to challenge educational assumptions about teaching, learning, and the role of technology. They anticipate deep understanding of students’ cultures and diversity and seek professional learning that is relevant and focused.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Comments

comments