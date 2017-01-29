State Champ cheerleaders honored by State House

This week, McIntosh High School’s State Champion Competition Cheerleaders were honored by the Georgia House of Representatives with House Resolution 30. HR 30 was sponsored by Representative Josh Bonner of the 72nd District.

Right, the team and coaches are joined on the steps of the Capital by Rep. Bonner.

(Bottom Row, L to R) Megan Schwinne, Maisy Mustic, Megan Deitrick

(Second Row) Kenna Barkoot, Abigail Hooper, Christina Littleton, Mckenzie Tatum

(Third Row) Abby Cunningham, Lauren Soriano, Claire Wilson, Aryssa Braxton, Nichole Baker

(Fourth Row) Julianne Elwell, Lauren Schimandle, Kaitlyn Patterson, Anslee McEldoon, Sanii Wright, Rachel Reynolds

(Back Row) Mia Kendrick, Representative John Bonner, Shannon Bednarowski

