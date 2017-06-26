Terry Lee Matthews, 67, of Brooks passed away on July 24, 2017. He was born on January 9, 1950 in Abbeville, GA to the late Troy and Gladys Matthews. He was associated in the family business and served as owner and operator of Matthews Hamper House at the time of his death.

Terry was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers and one sister. He is survived by his wife, Barbara Matthews; his son and daughter-in-law, David and Destiny Argo; his daughter, Ashley Matthews; his son, Troy and Monique Matthews; his daughter, Brittany and Tommy Beat; his grandchildren, Ian, Kayla, Mikey, Paisley, Porter, Parker, Mea, Tripp, Pryor, Harper and future Willow; numerous nieces and nephews; and two sisters, Jean Darden and Gale Malcolm.

The funeral service will be at 4:00 PM on Tuesday, June 27, 2017 at Mowell Funeral Home, Fayetteville Chapel. Burial will follow the service at Westminster Memorial Gardens, Peachtree City. The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 PM on Monday evening, June 26, 2017 at the funeral home.

Carl J. Mowell & Son Funeral Home, Fayetteville – www.mowellfuneralhome.com

