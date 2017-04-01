Thack to be honored with statue

by Laird Faypools

Special to Fayette Newspapers

Calling it an honor way overdue, Larry Thack humbly accepted an offer from Fayetteville Main Street to have his very own statue erected on the historic courthouse lawn.

The statue will feature him scowling in his finest going-out britches, the same he would wear to clean up litter at Hudson Plaza or mountain bike in the Blue Ridge Mountains. The bronze figure will be a silent sentry on the square should anyone attempt to jaywalk or smile too much.

“I’m not a man of many words,” Thack said before abruptly leaving the ceremony.

The Poet Laureate of Fayette County and its official delegate to Cuba seemed a natural choice for the honor, a first for the courthouse lawn, said Brian Wismer, Director of Economic Development for Fayetteville.

“Larry is a tremendously warm presence to all in Fayetteville who know him. We thought this would be the least we could do for all that he has given to us,” said Wismer. “Long after he’s gone, we want to the children of our great county to still quake under his watchful eye.”

Ed. Note: April Fool’s!

