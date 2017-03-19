Thack You: Yeah, with the Girl Scout Cookies Again

The other day while exiting a local retail store I was ambushed by a Girl Scout peddling cookies. The wave of dread one feels upon realizing that a social standoff is likely to occur in the next few seconds is indescribably delightful. I used to come to these fights unprepared, but now I have a list.

Like the shrapnel lodged in my neck I have burned this list of “Reasons I Cannot Buy Your Cookies” into my brain for all ensuing battles with whatever troop of scouts I might encounter:

• Sorry, they make my mouth bleed.

• I used to date Juliette Gordon Low – the cookies provoke bad memories.

• Sure! Let me get a large empty box to put all the cookies I will buy from you into! Be right back……

• What’s your return policy?

• Fox News told me not to buy cookies from you.

• I promised myself no indulgences ‘til Rick Astley releases another single.

• Last time I didn’t get a receipt.

• I’m under contract with Lorna Doone – sorry.

• Cookies give me foot hives.

• No thanks, I just ate.

• Is there weed in them? ……No thanks.

