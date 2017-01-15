Have you ever read a really good book and then found out that it was being turned into a movie? You rush to see it because you absolutely loved the book, only to find yourself disappointed because it didn’t measure up. Usually they end up leaving important information out in order to meet the two-hour time limit. The old adage just proves to be true, the book is always better than the movie.

Ever since I was a child I have loved to read. I collect books like they are going out of style. My collection contains everything from the classics of literature to the ever popular romance novels. My reading tastes are very versatile. In recent years while substitute teaching, I discovered that most children today prefer to watch television rather than read a book. Modern technology has made everything accessible to them at the touch of a button, but I feel it also takes something away from them. They don’t get the joy of cracking a book and being transported to another place and time just by using your imagination. Being an avid movie collector, I understand the joy of seeing characters created and play out a story right before your eyes within a two hour time frame. I have a collection of over one thousand plus movies ranging from the classics like Gone With The Wind to the most recent releases you can think of. It is another way for me to pass the time.

My favorite thing is when books and movies mesh to create interesting and memorable characters that inspire people to read. The movies have created so many memorable characters like Frankenstein and Dracula. These characters have stood the test of time to become classic film icons. There have been many variations on these particular characters stories, but my favorite types of movies are those that take fictional characters and weave them into a storyline that indicates they are real people. Some examples include The League of Extraordinary Gentleman or The Journey series. League of Extraordinary Gentleman gathers a group of characters from a variety of classic novels to fulfill the adventure. The Journey series brings to life several of Jules Verne’s novels indicating that they are actually real places rather than fictional stories. I get very excited when I watch these types of movies because it makes me want to read these novels.

I think it would be great if more movies could do that. Rather than disappointing moviegoers that the movie didn’t contain all the critical information that the book did, it will inspire future generation to pick up a book instead and discover for themselves just how great the characters and adventures can be.

