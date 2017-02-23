The Fred announces 2017 Summer Concert Series

The Frederick Brown Jr. Amphitheater is proud to announce the 2017 Butler Lexus and Audi of South Atlanta Summer Concert Series.

May 13 – Smash Mouth

June 24 – Paul Anka

July 1 – Melissa Etheridge

July 15 – Brian McKnight

August 5 – Richard Marx performing with the Atlanta Pops Orchestra

September 10 – Toto, Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo

Series ticket renewals for existing series ticket holders will take place through March 10.

New series tickets will go on sale March 17, and individual concert tickets may be purchased beginning March 21 at the Box Office, or online at Ticketalternative.com. Series tickets for all six shows remain the same low price of $247.50 for reserved seating. Patrons will receive up to a 40% savings by purchasing the entire series.

In addition to the six concert series, The Fred will offer four spotlight shows for the 2016 season. These shows include:

May 27 – Yacht Rock Revue

June 2 – Rebel Rebel (David Bowie Tribute)

July 28 – Shining Star (Earth, Wind, & Fire Tribute)

August 18 – Petty vs. Clapton (Featuring The PettyBreakers and Journeyman)

The summer concert season also includes a special concert that kicks off the season. Lisa Kelly’s Celtic Concert featuring The Lisa Kelly Voice Academy and The Kelly Porter Dance Academy is scheduled for April 22.

Tickets for any individual show can be purchased beginning March 21 at 9 a.m. at the Fred Box Office or online at ticketalternative.com.

Sponsors for the 2016 include the following: Presenting Sponsor-Lexus of South Atlanta, Diamond Sponsor-Wyndham Peachtree Conference Center, Gold: Amcor, Atlanta Magazine, Country Financial, Interfor US Inc., Fidelity Bank, Peachtree City Convention and Visitors Bureau, SMC3, The Southern Credit Union Silver: Casey Corporate Transportation, Kiewit Infrastructure South Co., Landcare, The Guide Magazine, Pepsi-Cola Bottling Company, The Complete Insurance Company (TCIS), M& R Printing Solutions, Web4U, Corporation Web Design Bronze: Advanced Aesthetics, Atlanta Journal Constitution, Avis Car Rental, Belgard Hardscapes, Coweta-Fayette EMC, Cresswind Peachtree City, Golf Rider Inc. Golf Cars, J. Andrews Bridal, Magic 98.1, Massage Envy, Panasonic Automotive Systems Company of America, Peachtree Oral & Facial Surgery, Salt MedSpa, SkinCare at 5th Ave, Sun Trust Bank Fred: A Sign Group, Avis Car Rental, Keep Peachtree City Beautiful, The Show Business, Weddings Photo Reflect

For further information about the Butler Lexus and Audi of South Atlanta Summer Concert Series, visit www.amphitheater.org, or call 770-631-0630. For sponsorship information, call Nancy Price at 678-364-6945 or email at nprice@amphitheater.org.

