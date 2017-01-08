Third Annual Fayette Winter Gala at Pinewood raises money for charity

Stage 17 at Pinewood Studios will be the site of the filming of a new Marvel movie, but first, it is going to be the location of a gathering of many area charities and sponsors for a great cause.

C&S Film Concierge is hosting its third annual Fayette Winter Gala at Pinewood Studios, where members and sponsors from 21 different local charities will share ideas and get movie star treatment on a movie set. More than $200,000 was raised, and all the money will go to he various charities involved.

Cyndi Plunkett with C&S Film Concierge said the event includes movie trailers, a blue screen, a band, dancing, and a silent auction. However, Plunkett is most looking forward to seeing the members of different charities interact and share ideas. She said the gala serves as the one time of year all 21 charities can get together, and it provides the attendees with more than just a night to socialize.

“They can compare notes about how they raised money, who they raised money from, what they’re doing well, what they’re not doing well, how they can help each other,” Plunkett said. “Some of the smaller charities are helped by the larger charities. It’s really nice. It’s really cooperative and collaborative. I enjoy that part as much as anything.”

Bloom, a charity that aims to find safe homes for foster children in Georgia, raised over $76,000 for its charity in tickets sold to the Gala. The charity is using the money raised to cover the operating costs of the Bloom Closet — a resource center of free clothing and supplies to foster children in Georgia — and its foster parent program, to recruit and train families to care for foster children.

“I’m looking forward to the rare opportunity to see inside Pinewood Studios and to give our supporters and donors a special evening,” said Bloom executive director Becky Davenport.

The charities taking part in this year’s Fayette Winter Gala will be AVPride, Boy Scouts of America, Camp Southern Ground, Christian City, Fayette Care Clinic, Fayette County Education Foundation, Fayette Factor, Fayette Senior Services, Fayette Youth Protection Homes/Bloom, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Fayette Fire Foundation, Healing Bridge Clinic, Midwest Food Bank, Promise Place, Real Life Center, Ronnie Thames Foundation, Southern Conservation Trust, Southern Crescent Habitat for Humanity, and Southwest Christian Hospice.

There will be 770 people in attendance, and the cost of each ticket was $250. Plunkett said the tickets have sold out, and the venue will be at max capacity.

While the event will be an enjoyable time for all who attend, Plunkett said the most valuable part of the event is the money that has already been raised for all the charities.

“I think it’s an amazing event for our community,” Plunkett said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Comments

comments