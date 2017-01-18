Three suspects sought in carjacking, kidnapping

Fayetteville Police have located the stolen Lexus GX470, taken during a carjacking and kidnapping which occurred at the Checkers restaurant in Fayetteville on Sunday morning. The vehicle was located late Tuesday in the parking lot of the Riverdale Walmart store. Detectives are processing the vehicle at the Fayetteville Police Department for evidence. Anyone who knows the identity of the three suspects is encouraged to contact the Fayetteville Police Department at (770) 461-4441.

Three men are wanted by the Fayetteville Police Department in connection with a carjacking and kidnapping incident that occurred early Sunday morning at the Checkers restaurant.

The victim was waiting in his vehicle at the Checkers Sunday at 1:20 a.m. when he was approached by three black males, each believed to be aged 18-25, brandishing firearms. The men removed the victim from the vehicle at gun point and forced him into the back seat. The suspects then drove on Hwy. 85 to Senoia and stopped at a Marathon gas station to get gas, using the victim’s credit card. They then continued on Hwy. 85 south and eventually to Byron where they stopped at a Flash Foods.

They attempted to use the victim’s credit card again inside the store and the purchase was denied. The men then drove north on Interstate 75 to Forsyth and pulled into a Comfort Inn parking lot at approximately 7 a.m. Sunday morning to sleep.

The victim was able to escape the vehicle and run inside the Comfort Inn where local law enforcement was contacted. The suspects fled in the vehicle and may be heading either to Florida or back to the Atlanta area.

Police are looking for the three black males, who are all of slim build, wearing khaki pants. The vehicle is a blue, 2006 Lexus GX 470 SUV with Georgia tag BXB3538 and was last seen at the Comfort Inn in Forsyth.

