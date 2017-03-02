‘Tie One On’ a historic celebration for Congregation B’nai Israel

When Congregation B’nai Israel began a fundraiser in January and invited congregants to “tie one on,” congregants were perplexed. What exactly did the synagogue expect them to do? While the expression – tie one on – usually connotes visions of imbibing alcohol, at CBI it meant something totally different, something respectful and essential.

Congregation B’nai Israel, located in eastern Fayetteville, is charged with the care and use of a Holocaust Torah , one of the 1564 Torah scrolls that were rescued during the war. This care requires that the Torah scroll be rolled from one end to the other twice a year and read from on several occasions. This past summer, during one of these carefully orchestrated roll outs, something went askew. Susan Burden, CBI’s Cantorial Soloist explains, one top of the roller, Aytz Chayim, that attaches to the holy Scroll, rolled off and down the bema and then down the stairs. The rollers, which had been attached in the 1990s needed to be replaced and the Torah scroll honored with replacement Aytz Chayim.

Tie one on meant carefully and respectfully sewing on new rollers. CBI purchased beautiful new rollers and began fundraising for the cost. Fundraising is difficult in most synogogues, and CBI is no exception but for this fundraiser. Within weeks $10,000 were raised by the small congregation of 60 families. Donations would allow the donators a once in a lifetime opportunity to stitch the Torah scroll to the Aytz Chayim which needed 12 stitches.

On Saturday, February 11, following a Havdalah service, members, some with spouses and family, walked up the bema to add the required stitch. Burden explained that special scissors and kosher sinew thread were required. Gold plated scissors were purchased since no metal that can be used for weapons is allowed to touch the Torah. The importance of the event was shared and instructions on how to do the attachment. Each stitch was done by careful congregants, some who held breath and others with shaking hands. Those present recalled that it was an incredible experience and felt a part of the history of the Holocaust Torah. Some attendees were amazed that ordinary Jewish people were allowed to perform the attachment.

CBI’s Holocaust Torah hails from a small town, Sobeslav, in what is now the Czech Republic. Jews settled there in the 16th century and were ousted in 1606 moving to neighboring towns. In 1848 they were again allowed to reside in the village. They were a small but thriving community with a synagogue that housed two Torahs. In November 1942, all Jews were deported to Theresienstadt concentration camp and from there to Auschwitz to be murdered. The two Torahs and two residents were the only survivors. One of these Torahs is on permanent loan to Congregation B’nai Israel, and the other resides in Temple Beth Shalom in Needham, MA. The synagogue in Sobeslav was used after the war for storage until it was torn down in 1959.

