Trapped man rescued after overnight stay in overturned car

A man was trapped in a vehicle overnight and was not rescued until the following morning.

According to Fayette County Deputy Fire Chief Tom Bartlett, on Jan. 15, 11 firefighters helped rescue a man from a vehicle turned on its side in an embankment on Hwy. 279. The man was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital.

Fayette County Sheriff’s Department Public Information Officer Allen Stevens said the vehicle struck a post and traveled down an embankment, colliding with a power pole and multiple trees. The vehicle continued rotating and came to rest on its side. The driver was entrapped in the vehicle until it was located by witnesses.

A Facebook post detailed a woman and her son spotting the vehicle on their way to church, pulling over and calling 911.

Bartlett said the man doesn’t remember how long he had been in the vehicle, but he said he’d been trapped in the vehicle for “an extended period of time.”

Stevens said there was an open container of alcohol in the vehicle’s glove box, but no known charges have been filed at this time. Stevens said he believes the investigation is still ongoing.

