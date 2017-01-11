Trinity Christian tabs Dallas to lead Lions to next level

Trinity Christian School thinks its earned an “A,” but for new coach Kenny Dallas, the decision to join the Lions comes down to three Fs: Family, Faith, and Football.

Kenny Dallas is likely a familiar name to many local fans, having spent 11 years at Landmark Christian and leading the War Eagles to the state championship game in his final year at the helm there in 2012. He left for Tennessee to help a close friend start a Christian school, but he knew he would come back to the state. The call to return home led him to ELCA where served as defensive coordinator for the last three seasons. Working in such a strong program and under a good friend, Dallas enjoyed the luxury of knowing he did not need to jump at just any opportunity to be the head man again, he could wait for the perfect place, and that’s what he’s found in Trinity Christian School, nestled just over the county line in Sharpsburg.

“From day one, Trinity has felt like home,” Dallas said without hesitation. “Stepping on campus, it has absolutely felt like home. For a family with six kids, that’s huge for us.”

Trinity was that perfect combination he was looking for.

“I love the vision of the school to prepare students for life. That’s something I can invest my life in,” said Dallas.

For Trinity, it thinks Dallas is the right man to lead the school at a very pivotal juncture. The school is expanding, with a new high school building in the works, and the athletics program will be moving to GHSA in fall 2018 after competing in GISA.

“We’re thrilled to have Coach Dallas, not only for what he brings in football knowledge, but with the spiritual side. We have an opportunity to build something great,” said athletic director Chris Hanson. “I think the sky is the limit.”

Dallas has two key goals for his team.

“Number one, we want to win on the field, but we’re absolutely committed to winning off the field as well,” he said. “In everything we do, we’re going to be fierce. We’re going to be fierce in how hard we work and how deep we love each other.”

For Dallas, being a victorious coach is about more than just the final tally on the scoreboard.

“What a coach really and truly does is he comes in and he helps kids maximize who they possibly can be. What I look for in a coaching staff is I want to be surrounded by men who love to see kids be successful.”

It’s always been about the interplay of faith and football for Dallas

“I surrendered to the ministry in college, and I was looking at seminaries. I was trying to figure out what exactly my calling was,” remembered Dallas, who sought the counsel of men who he greatly respects. “It didn’t take me long to figure out that teaching and coaching was that calling.”

He soon found out that was true.

“Coaching is way more than my profession. It’s my calling. It’s what I love to do,” he said. “For a guy like me, whose desire at the end of the day is to honor the Lord and to impact others for the sake of God’s kingdom, what other profession would I want to be in than coaching high school football.”

He didn’t intentionally set out to coach in Christian schools. In high school, he attended the largest public school in Memphis, but that’s where life led him when he got his first job in 1996.

“Honestly, I fell into a private Christian school,” he said.

He was drawn in by the idea that a child will hear the same thing at home and at school and at church.

“That’s what I want for my children,” he thought.

It’s that family feel that makes Trinity so appealing. He has six children, and five of them will be attending Trinity this year.

“I’ve had plenty of opportunities to coach at bigger schools. I’ve had some collegiate opportunities, but I love driving to school with my children,” he beamed. “To me, there’s nothing greater than to be with my kids. It’s invaluable.”

Believing in what Trinity is built on is what sold him on taking over the Lion football program.

“Is it what I would want for my sons? That’s my filter.”

Trinity can’t wait to get started with Dallas at the helm. They know his players will be loved like family.

“He’s a Godly man that understands his calling, and that is to invest in the lives of young men. Wherever he goes, you see that track record, not only as a football coach, but as a coach that’s willing to take the time to invest spiritually,” said Hanson. “The football will take care of itself. When you get into the hearts of young men and you start pouring scripture and love into them, that’s when you bring out the best in them.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Comments

comments