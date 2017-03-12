Twins forgo birthday bash to help others

A pair of brothers, thankful for all that they have, came up with one grand birthday wish. Twins Dominic and Patrick Little asked that they not receive birthday present on their ninth birthday, instead they asked that friends and family make donations for the homeless

Just like their favorite superheroes, Patrick in his Batman shirt and Dominic wearing Superman stood up for the needs of their fellow humans, delivering packages of goodies themselves to homeless in Atlanta. The boys were able to give out about 75 bags with toiletries, clothing items, and food, along with 10 sleeping bags.

“We already have so much stuff, so what’s the point in getting more,” said Patrick. “Why not give it to other people.”

They wanted to show that, no matter where we are at in life, we’re all the same.

“Regardless of all the choices we make or everything we do, we’re always the same inside. We all bleed the same blood,” said Dominic. “One love.”

Their family is extremely proud of their generous hearts.

“When we talked to them about what they wanted to do for their birthday, I was surprised. I had no idea that this was on their minds,” said parents Kara and Nikki.

“As we were in the planning stages, it was so heartwarming to see them get so excited about helping others. We have never been more proud of them than when we were watching them help others.”

Dominic and Patrick are homeschool students, who also love playing baseball for the Fayette County Baseball Association.

