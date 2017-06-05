Two armed robberies occur in Fayetteville over the weekend

Two armed robberies took place in Fayetteville over the weekend.

The first robbery occurred at a Quik Trip on Hwy. 85 late Friday night at 2:52 a.m. The second armed robbery happened at a residence on Martin Court in Fayetteville Sunday at 5:21 p.m.

In the Quik Trip robbery, Fayette County Sheriff’s deputies were told by an employee that a man entered the store armed with a handgun and demanded money from the cash register. The employee described the suspect as a black male, approximately 6 feet tall, with a slim build wearing all black. The perpetrator left the location on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash, according to the employee, who was not injured during the incident.

Anyone with any information about the armed robbery at the Quik Trip is asked to call the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at 770-716-4750.

In the second robbery, a victim told Fayette County Sheriff’s deputies that a man had approached him in his carport requesting the use of a telephone. The victim said no and the subject, who the victim described as a white male, walked away.

The male victim then entered the Martin Court residence to find a black male intruder inside the home armed with a handgun demanding money from a female family member who had been thrown to the floor causing a concussion. The male victim was also struck in the head by the intruder as he demanded the money. A third party at the home hid in a bedroom during the incident and was unharmed.

After receiving an undisclosed amount of cash, the intruder took attention away from the male victim, and as a result the male victim retrieved his own firearm. The male victim confronted the intruder and both exchanged gunfire. After being struck by gunfire, the intruder fled off the property and ran towards Chandler Way. The female victim was transported to Fayette Piedmont where she was treated and released.

As the investigation continued throughout the evening, the suspect who had been shot by the victim was located at a hospital in Henry County and taken into custody. The man’s name is Corey Jamiah Simmons and he is from Statham. He is charged with armed robbery, aggravated assault and kidnapping.

