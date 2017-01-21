Two vehicle-related fatalities in Fayette

Pedestrian fatally struck in road Thurs. morning

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Investigation Unit is investigating a pedestrian fatality crash which occurred on Hwy. 85 North near Plantation Road in Fayette County Thursday at 9:02 p.m.

According to investigators, a male, identified as 32-year-old Donald Graham of Jonesboro, was in the roadway on Hwy. 85 North near Plantation Road. As the pedestrian walked into the southbound lane, he entered into the path of a gray 2014 Ford Escape traveling southbound on Hwy. 85. The driver of the Ford was unable to avoid the collision with the man.

The pedestrian was transported by ambulance to Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta, where he died later due to the injuries he sustained in the collision.

The driver of the Ford Escape was not injured. While this collision remains under investigation, charges are not expected to be filed.

The incident marked the second fatal vehicle-related accident on Hwy. 85 this week.

Motorist dies in head-on collision after driver crosses center line

A head on two-vehicle collision claimed the life of a Haralson man early Wednesday morning.

Nathaniel Ferrell, 74, was traveling southbound on Hwy. 85 South in a Chevrolet Blazer when a Chevrolet Tahoe traveling northbound crossed the yellow line and struck Ferrell’s vehicle.

“Mr. Ferrell was transported to Piedmont Fayette where he was pronounced deceased,” said Fayette County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Allen Stevens.

The name of the driver of the Tahoe has not been released. He was transported to Atlanta Medical Center with unconfirmed injuries, Stevens said.

The accident is under investigation and charges are pending. Drugs and alcohol were not involved in the accident.

