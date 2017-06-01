Tyrone tabs Lynn as Town Manager

Seeking to continue the positive directing of their town, Tyrone has chosen Jonathan Lynn as their new Town Manager. Lynn was approved at a special called meeting Friday morning.

Bringing years of experience in government around the state, Lynn most recently served as the Community and Development Services Director for the City of Douglasville.

Mayor Eric Dial cited Lynn’s connection with Tyrone’s staff as the chief reason for his selection from among five finalists.

“Once we met with Mr. Lynn, it was clear to us that he was the one that would best jell with our staff,” said Dial. “We’re very happy with our staff right now. We’re just really excited about the jobs they’re doing, and we felt like it was he that would be able to best lead this staff and continue a seamless transition.

“It was clear us to that this was the best direction to go.”

Lynn replaces Kyle Hood, who came to Tyrone in 2012 and left in late March to help lead economic development efforts for the Georgia Department of Education.

