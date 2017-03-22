Voters approve SPLOST by wide margin

The people have spoken. By a margin of 69.51 percent to 30.49, voters approved a six-year Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) in Tuesday’s special election. More than 8,400 votes, roughly a 10 percent voter turnout, cast their ballots, with 5,851 in favor of the SPLOST and 2,567 in opposition.

The SPLOST will let visitors from neighborhood counties who shop and fine in Fayette help foot the bill for needed improvements in transportation, stormwater infrastructure, public safety, and facilities. The SPLOST will generate an estimated $141,014,157 in tax revenue to be divvied up between the County and municipalities based on population. Fayette County would take the largest share at $64,646,530, followed by Peachtree City at $45,472,835, Fayetteville at $21,098,538, Tyrone at $9,102,463, and Brooks at $693,791.

The Board of Elections is asking that residents follow their Facebook page by searching for “Fayette County Elections and Voter Registration Department” to keep up-to-date with important information and updates regarding local elections

