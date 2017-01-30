Wavelyn Edward Smith of Atlanta, loving husband, father and grandfather departed this life on January 27, 2017 at the age of eighty-six. Dub, as he was known to friends, was born June 16th, 1930 in Spartanburg South Carolina to the late Whiteford and Mildred Smith.

Wavelyn served in the United States Navy from 1947-1949 where he was a welter-weight boxing champion and football quarterback. A graduate of Clemson University and Atlanta Law School, he spent his career as a real estate attorney in metro Atlanta. An avid golfer and active member of New Covenant UMC, his life was full of love for his family. A man of strong moral character, he served the Lord through his kindness and generosity to others and was loved deeply by all those who knew him.

He was predeceased by his children Phillip Smith, Ann Smith Nixon and Wavelyn Smith, Jr. He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Ovis Woolen Smith, his daughter Eva Smith Creech, ten grandchildren and eighteen great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held Monday, January 30, at 11:00 a.m. at the Chapel Forest Lawn Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens 5755 Mallory Road, College Park, GA 30349. The family will receive visitors and friends on Sunday, January 29 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m.

