Weapons of Mass Destruction: The Family Car and the Family Gun

There are approximately 260 million passenger cars currently registered in the United States, each one capable of plowing through large crowds resulting in devastating death and destruction. A recent survey revealed that in 2014 there were more guns than people in the US: Guns—357 million, People—317 million. That equates as an adage as “a gun in every, car, sometimes two.” Who needs C-4 explosives, body bombs, or other hard to get materials when you can just jump in the old sedan and drive on over to a shopping mall on a busy Saturday , catch a few innocent shoppers in the crosswalk, and put the pedal to the metal, so to speak. If a terrorist prefers a more sensational jihad, he can dust off his old AR-15, stick it under his trench coat, hotfoot it on over to the local super-store, and wipe out the better portion of Isle 5.

How in the world did the early deluded assassins dispatch their perceived enemies, I.e., back in the horse and buggy days, no automobiles and a dearth of guns? We have, as a nation, in an ever increasing need for fun and profit, created these two implements of mass destruction. Why don’t we just curtail the growth of the auto and gun industries? Well, let’s take a quick peek into the economics of guns and cars. In 2016 the sales and services of motor vehicles produced 953 billion dollars in gross revenue; Automakers employ 2.4 million workers; Auto dealers employ 1.65 million workers; Auto suppliers employ 3.6 million workers with tax revenue on sales exceeding 205 billion dollars.

Now let’s look at guns. The sales of guns and ammo yearly yields approximately 4 billion dollars. Forty-seven percent of Americans have guns in their homes; 209,730 jobs related to the firearms industry; Gun related jobs increased 30 percent yearly from 2008 to 2011. There were 5,459,240 new firearms manufactured in the U.S. in 2011. There were 846,619 firearms imported into the U.S. from Brazil, the leading gun importer to this country.

What’s the answer? Well none really. For a myriad of reasons we cannot ban cars or guns. Obviously the banning of cars is a ludicrous thought, and, even if you could, the U.S. economy would collapse. Ban guns? Nope, that would require the deletion of the 2nd Amendment to the Constitution. Then, what can we do to ameliorate the impact of the mis-use of cars and guns by radical islamist terrorists, et al? Regulation might help. Car owners could have frequent renewal periods accompanied by an extensive medical questionnaire; high tariffs on muscle cars and require a buyer to show proof of U.S. citizenship before purchase. These are just a few suggestions, which, of course, will not be implemented.

As for guns, there is no one perfect answer. There are no gun utopias. Some believe, incorrectly, that the Swiss and Israelis have lax gun laws, therefore, many homes have guns, but without the American death rate. In actuality, Switzerland has less than half the rate of gun ownership and homicides as the U.S.; Israel has less than one-tenth the rate of gun ownership concomitant with only one-fifth the rate of homicides.

My denouemént is this: It is axiomatic that we cannot ban cars or guns, but we can, if the Democrats will just shut up, admit that they lost the election, and allow President Trump to effectuate his plan, ergo a travel ban and a wall, to keep crazy jihadists and other anti-American miscreants out of our country. That is the only answer.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Comments

comments